Rebecca Chambers Sells 16,727 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,380.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of OM stock opened at $51.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.52. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 11.13 and a quick ratio of 10.77.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). Research analysts anticipate that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

OM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on Outset Medical in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,250,000 after purchasing an additional 78,916 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 2,911,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,608,000 after buying an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Outset Medical by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 907,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,597,000 after buying an additional 473,115 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 152.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 838,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,645,000 after acquiring an additional 506,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 3,048.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 750,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,662,000 after acquiring an additional 726,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities.

