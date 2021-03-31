AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at SVB Leerink

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target boosted by SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.65.

ABBV opened at $106.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.27. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $71.43 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

