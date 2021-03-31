Daily Mail and General Trust’s (DMTGF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Posted by on Mar 31st, 2021


Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DMTGF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Daily Mail and General Trust has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $13.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF)

