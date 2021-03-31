Daily Mail and General Trust’s (DMTGF) Sell Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Daily Mail and General Trust (OTCMKTS:DMTGF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS DMTGF opened at $12.70 on Tuesday. Daily Mail and General Trust has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $13.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $9.82.

About Daily Mail and General Trust

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

