Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Entain (OTCMKTS:GMVHF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Entain alerts:

GMVHF opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.96. Entain has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.