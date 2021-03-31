Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stock Holdings in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,914 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,544 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in IES were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IESC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 29.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 590,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 133,744 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of IES by 10,018.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 106,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 105,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 295.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IES by 36.3% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 19,313 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of IES in the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Get IES alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

In other IES news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $462,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,945,924. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total transaction of $189,472.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 172,037 shares in the company, valued at $9,107,638.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,316 shares of company stock worth $802,435 over the last ninety days. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IESC opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.42. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $55.30.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

IES Company Profile

IES Holdings, Inc designs and installs integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. Its Commercial & Industrial segment offers electrical and mechanical design, construction, and maintenance services for office buildings, manufacturing facilities, data centers, chemical plants, refineries, wind farms, solar facilities, municipal infrastructures, and health care facilities.

Featured Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IESC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC).

Receive News & Ratings for IES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.