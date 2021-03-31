Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 324,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,604,000 after buying an additional 10,515 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PHG stock opened at $56.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.33. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $58.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The technology company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $1.0331 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a boost from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.96. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.15%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHG. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care, and Personal Health segments. It provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, advanced molecular imaging, diagnostic X-ray, and imaging components as well as integrated clinical solutions; integrated interventional systems, including interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices; imaging products focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

