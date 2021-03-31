Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 274,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Macatawa Bank were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,666,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after acquiring an additional 91,643 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 242,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 124.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 115,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 63,784 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCBC stock opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.35 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.25.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

