Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Stake in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.49% of Triple-S Management worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 311.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Triple-S Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GTS opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $611.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Triple-S Management Co. has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $28.84.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $969.76 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, individuals, and government entities.

