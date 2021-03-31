Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Holdings in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) by 25.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,510 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,515,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 222,644 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at $700,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 255,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gladstone Land from $17.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.58.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.63 million, a PE ratio of -148.82 and a beta of 0.72. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.77.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.29). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.88% and a net margin of 4.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is 94.74%.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

