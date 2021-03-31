57,150 Shares in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 57,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KC. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 496,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after purchasing an additional 208,797 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $917,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter worth $3,579,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 250.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

KC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kingsoft Cloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:KC opened at $39.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $17.01 and a 52 week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

