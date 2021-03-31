BlackRock Inc. Sells 18,242 Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 910,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,242 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.21% of CTI BioPharma worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTIC. Caxton Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 596.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 4,313,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,157 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $966,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTI BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of CTIC stock opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $205.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.09. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It develops pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

