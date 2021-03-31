BlackRock Inc. Has $3.21 Million Position in Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 397,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.21% of Rekor Systems worth $3,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $88,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Rekor Systems in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on REKR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on Rekor Systems in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $21.50) on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:REKR opened at $19.77 on Wednesday. Rekor Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

About Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides vehicle identification and management systems based on artificial intelligence in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. It offers OpenALPR software, a vehicle recognition software.

