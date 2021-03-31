Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Stake Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 330,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Barings BDC were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Thursday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

BBDC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88. Barings BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $480.10 million, a P/E ratio of -250.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.59%. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is 124.59%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

