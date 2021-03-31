Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €640.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €640.00 ($752.94) target price on Kering (EPA:KER) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KER. UBS Group set a €590.00 ($694.12) price objective on Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €630.00 ($741.18) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €580.00 ($682.35) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €635.00 ($747.06) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €720.00 ($847.06) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €602.25 ($708.53).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA:KER opened at €590.40 ($694.59) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €558.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €569.35. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.