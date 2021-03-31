BlackRock Inc. Sells 13,018 Shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,018 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.05% of inTEST worth $3,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of inTEST during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a PE ratio of 585.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.10. inTEST Co. has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $11.89.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. inTEST had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 0.40%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on inTEST from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

inTEST Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

