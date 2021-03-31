Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,353,018 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,558 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Recro Pharma worth $3,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Recro Pharma by 140.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 233,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 136,300 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. 56.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Recro Pharma alerts:

REPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Recro Pharma in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recro Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ:REPH opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $9.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.25.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.22). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Recro Pharma

Recro Pharma, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, engages in the development, manufacturing, and packaging of oral solid dose drug products in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc in August 2008.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Recro Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recro Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.