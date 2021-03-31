Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,370 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Safe Bulkers were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Shares of SB stock opened at $2.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.26 million, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $47.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SB. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Safe Bulkers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.13.

Safe Bulkers Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 13, 2020, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 9.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,777,000 deadweight tons.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB).

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.