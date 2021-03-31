Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €50.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.83 ($59.80) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Independent Research set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on Deutsche Post and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €49.37 ($58.09).

Deutsche Post stock opened at €46.60 ($54.82) on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €43.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.09.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through five divisions: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany division transports, sorts, and delivers documents and goods; and offers digital transmission services, such as information on shipment status and digital messages.

