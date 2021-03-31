Pandora A/S’s (PANDY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their underperform rating on shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on PANDY. HSBC raised Pandora A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. Danske lowered Pandora A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. DNB Markets upgraded Pandora A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of PANDY stock opened at $26.75 on Tuesday. Pandora A/S has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.90.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

