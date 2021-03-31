NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded to “Hold” by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RBSPF. Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of RBSPF stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.03. NatWest Group has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.72.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 5.51%.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's UK Personal Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services to the personal and premier segments in the United Kingdom.

