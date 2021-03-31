Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VTXPF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 19th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Victrex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Victrex in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Victrex in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.00.

VTXPF opened at $31.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $28.81. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 1.37. Victrex has a 12 month low of $21.82 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

