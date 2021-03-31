Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) Price Target Increased to $60.75 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Trulieve Cannabis (OTCMKTS:TCNNF) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $60.50 to $60.75 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Trulieve Cannabis to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Trulieve Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Shares of TCNNF stock opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.06. Trulieve Cannabis has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

Trulieve Cannabis Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical cannabis company. The company cultivates and produces products in-house and distributes its products to Trulieve branded stores (dispensaries) in Florida, California, Massachusetts, and Connecticut, as well as directly to patients through home delivery.

