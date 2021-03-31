Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Varonis Systems from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems to $50.67 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $49.08 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.86. Varonis Systems has a twelve month low of $17.21 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gilad Raz sold 18,030 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.08, for a total value of $3,336,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 48,686 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $8,885,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,299 shares of company stock valued at $37,785,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 25,949.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 507,046 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 966.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 477,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,121,000 after buying an additional 432,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,053,000 after buying an additional 409,367 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 790,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,276,000 after buying an additional 368,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $53,167,000.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

