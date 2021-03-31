Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.
