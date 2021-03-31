Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) Now Covered by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SEEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEEL opened at $4.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Seelos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $5.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Seelos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 90,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 702,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 111,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

About Seelos Therapeutics

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder ?or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, ?amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

