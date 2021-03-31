PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $160.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PRA Health ended the fourth quarter on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. Solid performance by both Clinical Research and Data Solutions segments is a major positive as well. PRA Health continues to gain from large pharmaceutical companies and is also well-poised on the Contract Research Organization (CRO) market prospects. Positive momentum in the international markets is encouraging too. Further, a sturdy liquidity position is impressive.The company’s recent collaboration with PWNHealth and Fulgent Genetics to boost its COVID-19 Monitoring Program is an added boon.The tie-ups with Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and Deep Lens, Inc continue to buoy hopes.Over the past year, the stock has outperformed its industry. However, direct costs shot up. Also contraction in both margins is a woe.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRAH. KeyCorp reissued a sector weight rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $110.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $122.89.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $153.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.12. PRA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $71.46 and a 12 month high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical research company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.31. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 22.21%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PRA Health Sciences will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $407,805.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,486,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $64,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,677,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 102,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,839,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in PRA Health Sciences by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. It operates through Clinical Research and Data Solutions segment. The Clinical Research segment serves biopharmaceutical clients and offers outsourced clinical research and clinical trial related services.

