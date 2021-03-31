Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Securities

Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Truist Securities currently has $225.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $175.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Zscaler from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $195.15.

Shares of ZS opened at $165.79 on Tuesday. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $57.77 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $196.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.96. The stock has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of -186.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at $44,275,414.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,312 shares of company stock valued at $13,050,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Zscaler by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 421.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

