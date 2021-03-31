TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRUSTCO BANK CORP. (NY) is a one bank holding company, engaged through its subsidiary, in general banking. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

TRST stock opened at $7.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $719.39 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.95.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.00 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 26.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is 45.00%.

In other news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $85,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 42.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 215,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth $99,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 5.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 13.0% during the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

