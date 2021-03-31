AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. AAC Technologies has a 52 week low of $4.46 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.52.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in China and internationally. The company operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

