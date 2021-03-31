Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Liberum Capital raised their price target on the stock from GBX 100 to GBX 125. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Stagecoach Group traded as high as GBX 101.70 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 100.12 ($1.31), with a volume of 347686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.25 ($1.30).

In related news, insider Ray O’Toole acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.12) per share, for a total transaction of £2,580 ($3,370.79). Insiders have acquired a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $765,000 over the last ninety days.

The firm has a market capitalization of £570.16 million and a PE ratio of -38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 67.38.

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

