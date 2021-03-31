Admiral Group’s (AMIGY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Admiral Group (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

AMIGY stock opened at $41.22 on Tuesday. Admiral Group has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $44.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.66.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Car Insurance, Comparison, and Other. It underwrites car insurance, van insurance, household insurance, travel insurance, and other products.

