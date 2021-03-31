Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) Short Interest Update

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,300 shares, a growth of 126.1% from the February 28th total of 77,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Shares of NHS stock opened at $12.72 on Wednesday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 1 year low of $8.18 and a 1 year high of $12.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0905 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,112 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

