Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of AVVIY opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.30. Aviva has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

