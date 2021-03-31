Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 27,148 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $28.14.

CALT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.70 million and a P/E ratio of -19.76.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,047,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,611,000 after acquiring an additional 697,687 shares during the last quarter. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) operates as a biopharmaceutical company in Stockholm, Sweden. It focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for patients with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is Nefecon, a unique formulation optimized to combine a time lag effect with a concentrated release of the active substance budesonide, within a designated target area.

