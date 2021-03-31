Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded down 7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.11 and last traded at $21.25. 78,434 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,014,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.84.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Vuzix in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vuzix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 8.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 2.09.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 95.50% and a negative net margin of 321.08%. Vuzix’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vuzix Co. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,962,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,119,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 10.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 63,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

