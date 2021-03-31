Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.98 and last traded at $119.30. Approximately 107,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,257,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.
FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.
The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75.
About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)
Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.
See Also: Cost of Debt
Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.