Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Up 4%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) rose 4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $124.98 and last traded at $119.30. Approximately 107,291 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,257,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.69.

FUTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Futu in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Futu from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. 86 Research cut Futu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Futu from $246.50 to $230.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Futu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Get Futu alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.12 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.00 and a 200 day moving average of $76.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Futu by 178.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Futu by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,351,000 after acquiring an additional 551,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Futu by 15,147.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 766,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after acquiring an additional 761,025 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Futu by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.