Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMPGY. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a report on Friday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Compass Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. AlphaValue lowered Compass Group to a reduce rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $711.50.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $20.33 on Tuesday. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.