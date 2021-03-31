The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Gap Down to $327.39

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $327.39, but opened at $316.91. The Goldman Sachs Group shares last traded at $325.63, with a volume of 75,536 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

