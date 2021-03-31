The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Shares Gap Down to $327.39

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $327.39, but opened at $316.91. The Goldman Sachs Group shares last traded at $325.63, with a volume of 75,536 shares.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.46. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.
In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total transaction of $6,252,200.00. Insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.
About The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.
