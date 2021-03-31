ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Gap Down to $22.21

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.21, but opened at $21.56. ChampionX shares last traded at $22.22, with a volume of 5,123 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHX shares. Barclays increased their price target on ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ChampionX from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on ChampionX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 3.41.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $706.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 54.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in ChampionX by 11.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,207,000 after buying an additional 93,910 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $212,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ChampionX by 38.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 51,946 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in ChampionX by 13.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,872,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after buying an additional 219,176 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in ChampionX during the third quarter valued at $137,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHX)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies that help companies to drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. It offers chemistry solutions to enhance production from flowing oil and gas wells, as well as for drilling and completion activities. The company also provides production and automation technologies, including artificial lift equipment and solutions, such as rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital products consisting of equipment and software for industrial internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

