Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Proto Labs, Inc. is an online and technology-enabled quick-turn manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. It produces CNC machined and injection molded plastic parts. Proto Labs targets their services to product developers who use three-dimensional computer-aided design to develop products across a diverse range of end-markets. The Company has locations in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, France, and Spain. Proto Labs, Inc. is headquartered in Maple Plain, Minnesota. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of PRLB opened at $122.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.74. Proto Labs has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.31 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Proto Labs will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Proto Labs by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $25,000.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

