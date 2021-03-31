RA International Group (LON:RAI) Price Target Cut to GBX 75

RA International Group (LON:RAI) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAI opened at GBX 42.60 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.01. The company has a market cap of £72.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. RA International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from RA International Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. RA International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

RA International Group Company Profile

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

