RA International Group (LON:RAI) Price Target Cut to GBX 75

RA International Group (LON:RAI) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RAI opened at GBX 42.60 ($0.56) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 49.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.01. The company has a market cap of £72.30 million and a PE ratio of 5.11. RA International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 27.20 ($0.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 72.50 ($0.95). The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from RA International Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. RA International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.18%.

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

