Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reissued their neutral rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DGE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,272.22 ($42.75).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,023.50 ($39.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,974.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,855.68. The company has a market cap of £70.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.13. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,090.57 ($40.38).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a GBX 27.96 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.46%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,980 ($38.93) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.40 ($10,823.62). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 559 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,868.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

