Baader Bank Analysts Give Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) a €56.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NEM. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €52.50 ($61.76) target price on Nemetschek and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €62.45 ($73.47).

Shares of ETR:NEM opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.88, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.80. Nemetschek has a one year low of €39.00 ($45.88) and a one year high of €74.35 ($87.47). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €54.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.54.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

