Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sompo (OTCMKTS:SMPNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. provides property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial and other services primarily in Japan and internationally. Nonlife Insurance segment provides property and casualty insurance underwriting, asset management and related business. Life Insurance segment provides life insurance underwriting and asset management business. It also engaged in operation of nursing care service business. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Sompo alerts:

OTCMKTS SMPNY opened at $19.41 on Tuesday. Sompo has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08.

Sompo Holdings, Inc provides property and casualty (P&C) insurance, life insurance, and nursing and health care services in Japan and internationally. It underwrites various P&C insurance products, including automobile and fire, as well as offers security, risk management, assistance, and warranty services; and life insurance products.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sompo (SMPNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sompo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sompo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.