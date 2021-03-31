Barclays Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €26.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €26.00 ($30.59) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €23.30 ($27.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €23.73 ($27.92).

CS opened at €23.15 ($27.24) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.78. AXA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

