Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.70 ($23.18).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €20.44 ($24.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.15. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a one year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

