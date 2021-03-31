Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €15.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Neuson currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €19.70 ($23.18).

Wacker Neuson stock opened at €20.44 ($24.05) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.15. Wacker Neuson has a one year low of €8.90 ($10.46) and a one year high of €18.57 ($21.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

