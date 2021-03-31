Aptinyx Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aptinyx in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aptinyx’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on APTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:APTX opened at $2.86 on Monday. Aptinyx has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $191.31 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Aptinyx by 5,066.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Aptinyx by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Aptinyx by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

