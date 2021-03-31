Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) Shares Gap Down to $21.91

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.91, but opened at $21.00. Oyster Point Pharma shares last traded at $20.07, with a volume of 479 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $473.89 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OYST. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Oyster Point Pharma by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oyster Point Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:OYST)

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

