Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Shares Gap Up to $5.91

Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.91, but opened at $6.11. Aptose Biosciences shares last traded at $5.66, with a volume of 27,121 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APTO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $552.58 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 1.62.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Aptose Biosciences Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 794.7% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,030,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 7,132,459 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 477,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 132,723 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 52.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO)

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

