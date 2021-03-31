Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $182.12

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $182.12, but opened at $175.68. Novavax shares last traded at $170.25, with a volume of 21,477 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $248.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $207.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $223.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.69.

The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $228.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $279.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.44 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3072.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.57, for a total transaction of $656,133.38. Also, EVP John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $31,937.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 704 shares in the company, valued at $118,335.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,198 shares of company stock worth $15,333,050 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Novavax by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Novavax by 17,850.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

