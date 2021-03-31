Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Shares Gap Up to $19.46

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.46, but opened at $20.25. Amyris shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 21,407 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMRS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.87.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $79.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.64 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Amyris, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amyris by 1,775.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amyris by 280.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Amyris in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

